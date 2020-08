NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling 40 feet at Dicaperl Minerals Corporation on the 2600 block of Osage Street in the Fisk area.

According to Nashville Fire Department, the trauma team and Metro Police have been notified. Details about what prompted the fall are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.