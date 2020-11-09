Veterans honored at Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Main Street in Hendersonville was the sight for this year’s Veterans Day parade, and a good crowd came out to pay tribute to our veterans.

Folks lined up and down East Main Street for all the sighs and sounds as bands, businesses, clubs and elected officials paraded through the town to honor our veterans.

This year’s parade also featured a special Grand Marshall – Lauren Bristol, the widow of late Hendersonville Police officer Spencer Bristol. Officer Bristol was killed in the line of duty in December 2019 while running after a suspect on Interstate 65.

Both Spencer and Lauren also served in the United States Navy.