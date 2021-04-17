‘Very little hope,’ brother of missing Perry County woman fears sister won’t be found alive

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roseanna Zadakaus has been missing from her Cypress Creek Road home since March 31.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department says the 76-year-old was last seen by a sanitation worker. He reportedly told deputies he saw her walking in her driveway toward the mailbox.

Now the sheriff’s office is asking for help in their search.

Last week, Sheriff Nick Weems posted on Facebook that law enforcement had exhausted numerous efforts to find Ms. Zadakaus’ and are now calling on the community for assistance.

A volunteer search will happen in Perry County on Sunday afternoon. The area of focus will be from Marsh Creek to Lady Finger Bluff.

Zadakaus’s brother, Tom Joseph, describes his sister as a homebody, someone that lives a simple life and doesn’t have any enemies.

“Her neighbor, an older gentleman, she was supposed to take him to the doctor. He went and knocked on her front door and she didn’t answer,” Joseph said. “He touched the door and it was ajar and it opened.”

Joseph says that neighbor called the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and deputies came over to check things out. Roseanna wasn’t inside her Cypress Creek Road home and Joseph says some things looked out of place.

“Her bed was unmade, the television was on, and her purse was gone,” Joseph said. “She never goes out her front door. She goes out the side door into the carport or garage. In and out. In and out. Everybody that knows her does. The front door being ajar is totally not her.”

All month long state and local law enforcement have searched with drones, dogs, boats, and helicopters for Zadakaus. Joseph says at this point he’s losing faith.

“At this point now, with some things I can’t talk about, I think there’s probably very little hope at this point,” Joseph said.

Volunteers should meet at Ramey’s Landing on Cypress Creek road Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Sheriff Weems says volunteers should bring proper search apparel like rubber boots, hip waders, bug spray, and a fully charged cell phone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911.