BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the trial of Ashley Kroese, the woman who was accused of driving under the influence and killing Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza.

Kroese was found guilty of all four counts. Those counts are:

Vehicular homicide (intoxication)

Vehicular homicide (0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater)

Vehicular homicide (reckless conduct)

Reckless aggravated assault resulting in death

After the guilty verdict was read, Kroese was handcuffed in Officer Legieza’s handcuffs and led out of the courtroom, District Attorney Kim Helper said. Kroese will return to court on March 30 for sentencing.

Prosecutors argued Kroese’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Officer Legieza was killed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020. Investigators reported the then 24-year-old Kroese drove the wrong way down Franklin Road, crossed over the center line, and crashed head-on into Officer Legieza’s patrol vehicle. The 30-year-old and 5-year veteran of the force died at the scene. He is the first Brentwood police officer to die in the line of duty.

Legieza followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a police officer. His dad serves on the police force in Franklin.

Officer Destin Legieza

Legieza’s wife, Heather, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bar Kroese was reportedly served at before the crash. A settlement was reached in April for an undisclosed amount.

Following the verdict, the Brentwood Police Department issued the following statement:

“Today is a bittersweet day for the members of the Brentwood Police Department. This has been an emotional week for all of us. It is difficult to recount the details of June 18, 2020, and to watch the videos of this tragic incident again. We trust in the criminal justice system and feel that justice has been served. But there are no winners or losers in today’s outcome because nothing will bring Destin Legieza back to us.

“Although we take solace in the conclusion of the trial, there will always be a void in our lives without Destin in it. Please join us in keeping Destin’s family in your thoughts and prayers. His family is our family.

“We want to sincerely thank the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Franklin Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigators, and the District Attorney’s Office for thoroughly investigating and presenting the evidence in this case which resulted in this verdict. We are truly grateful for their collaborative efforts.”