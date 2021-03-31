Vehicles swept off flooded roads in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Somoe roads are closed across the northern part of Lawrence County Wednesday morning after widespread flash flooding led to several water rescues, according to first responders.

Bill Phillips, the spokesperson for Lawrence County Emergency Management said at least two roads in the county have been washed out, including Long Road between Henryville Road and Cross Road, as well as Water Fork Road in the same area.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Emergency Management)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Emergency Management)

Water continues to rise in the city limits of Lawrenceburg, as of 7 a.m., according to Phillips.

Lawrence County Schools announced they would close for the day Wednesday due to flooding.