Car with ‘front-end damage’ sought in continued search for 15-month-old Tennessee girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a description of a vehicle the agency is trying to locate in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old child.

The TBI said Friday morning that the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 are “believed to have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.” The vehicle has front-end damage, investigators added.

An AMBER Alert for Evelyn has been in effect since Wednesday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a relative of the 15-month-old contacted the Department of Children’s Services earlier this week to report her missing. DCS then alerted the sheriff’s office and the TBI became involved in the investigation.

Evelyn was last seen Dec. 26, investigators said. At the time, she was believed to be wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.