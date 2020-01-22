Vehicle recovered from pond at Percy Warner Park

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews recovered a vehicle from a pond at Percy Warner Park Wednesday morning.

Metro Police officers responded to Willow Pond off Highway 100 near Vaughns Gap Road just before 7:00 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was the only person inside the car, and she was able to make it out safely.

Wreckers were used to recover the vehicle around 11:15 a.m.

Investigators are still working to learn why the car ended up in the pond in the first place.

