Vehicle recovered from pond at Percy Warner Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews recovered a vehicle from a pond at Percy Warner Park Wednesday morning.
Metro Police officers responded to Willow Pond off Highway 100 near Vaughns Gap Road just before 7:00 a.m.
Authorities said the driver was the only person inside the car, and she was able to make it out safely.
Wreckers were used to recover the vehicle around 11:15 a.m.
Investigators are still working to learn why the car ended up in the pond in the first place.
