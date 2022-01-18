WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman was injured after a Power Unit truck pinned her vehicle against a concrete divider on I-65 Monday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol stated two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-65 when a Power Unit truck attempted to change lanes but struck the woman’s vehicle.

Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol

That’s when the woman’s vehicle spun in front of the Power Unit becoming lodged in between the concrete divider and truck at mile marker 60.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of the Power Unit will be issued a citation for their failure to change lanes safely.