Vehicle jump start leads to Franklin home fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Fire Department investigators say two vehicles and a garage caught fire after a resident tried to jump-start their car in their driveway Monday morning.

The fire happened in the Ashton Park neighborhood in Franklin just after 9 a.m. Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said while jump-starting the car, the homeowners’ vehicle caught fire that spread to the garage. A neighbor reported hearing several loud explosions and seeing two vehicles engulfed in flames. Farris said the homeowners were inside their house at the time of the explosion and were not injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, preventing damage to the house. Farris estimated damage at $70,000 to the two vehicles and home, valued at $520,000.