SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after their vehicle was hit by a train near the Smyrna town square Monday morning.
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Washington Street in the depot district.
Officials at the scene told News 2 one person inside the vehicle has died from their injuries.
Traffic is closed in the immediate area.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.