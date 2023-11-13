SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after their vehicle was hit by a train near the Smyrna town square Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Washington Street in the depot district.

Officials at the scene told News 2 one person inside the vehicle has died from their injuries.

Traffic is closed in the immediate area.

No additional information was immediately released.