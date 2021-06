NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a hit-and-run crash off Whites Creek Pike overnight.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Whites Creek Pike near the UPS Center Tuesday evening.

Metro police said a vehicle hit a Cadillac and took off.

There were two teenagers in the Cadillac when it was hit but we’re told there wasn’t anyone transported from the scene with injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.