MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Maury County Sheriff’s deputy called in the wreck after they spotted the vehicle smoking on the side of the road Sunday night.

Officials said the crash happened in the Campbellsville Pike area, with a single passenger that was found unresponsive, pinned by the dash of the vehicle. The Maury County Fire Department reported the vehicle has collided with a tree.





Officials responded after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Maury County. (Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Crews said they worked with limited space, removing the patient from the vehicle that crashed next to a barbed-wire fence and ditch. Once removed, life flight crews flew the passenger to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash, or the condition of the patient at this time.