ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Tom Austin Highway just before noon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a 31-year-old woman from Antioch drove a 2011 Toyota 4Runner around the curve and over-corrected. The vehicle hit the race car and then ran into the mobile home, according to the THP.

There was one child in the Toyota and no one was injured. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The vehicle clipped the corner of the structure, which caused a portion of the carport to collapse.

No additional information was immediately released.