MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle crashed into a school in Mt. Juliet Thursday morning.

The crash happened before the start of the school day at Rutland Elementary School on South Rutland Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said no students were in the building at the time of the crash and none were injured. The condition of the driver or the vehicle’s occupants is unknown.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.