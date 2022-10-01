NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a little more than four years since the body of an unidentified female was discovered off a rural Davidson County road.

With her identity unknown, she was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.

Investigators said she was found near some woods along Sulpher Creek Road on Sept. 8, 2018.

“We do come across unidentified remains all the time,” said Detective Matthew Filter, who heads up Metro’s Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit. “Usually, we are able to identify these people within two to three days, and in this particular case, we weren’t.”

Remains found in 4400 block Sulpher Creek Rd., Nashville, TN September 8, 2018 (WKRN photo)

While forensic analysis determined the body was female and likely of African American heritage with a possible mixed ancestry of Hispanic, it wasn’t able to determine her exact age, weight, or eye color.

Investigators think Vandy Doe was anywhere between 15 and 25-years-old. She had black curly hair and was 5′ to 5’5″ tall.

Filter told News 2 they have recently exhumed her body “to collect a new DNA sample for advanced testing.”

Police believe she had been at that spot for some time. The Medical Examiner was unable to determine a cause of death, due to the condition of the remains. There was also no evidence of a hit-and-run type incident.

Filter considers this case unusual. “Nobody is looking for this person, and that’s just what makes this case set apart from some of the other ones.”

Vandy Doe was wearing a black Under Armor pull over hooded semi-zip sweatshirt with a Vanderbilt University logo and the word “VANDY” in gold under the star. Her pants were ZooZatz brand leggings that were black with a white “V” in a gold star repeating in a geometric pattern. Additionally, she had a ZooZatz brand black running hip band and on that zip pocket another Vanderbilt logo. See images below.

Filter said because she was wearing Vanderbilt gear, she was possibly a college student.

But, adding more mystery to this case, Vanderbilt University told investigators they didn’t know of anyone matching her description.

According to Metro Police, Vandy Doe wasn’t wearing any shoes, but had white socks on, a black undershirt, a green and black leopard print bra, and a white metal From the Heart brand necklace that had a missing charm.

Vandy Doe has been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database. A digital reconstruction of some of the items she was wearing has been provided. Plus, a NCMEC forensic artist has done a facial reconstruction of what she might have looked like in life.

Hooded-sweatshirt like the one Vandy Doe was found wearing (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Leggings like the one Vandy Doe was found wearing (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Necklace Vandy Doe was wearing (Courtesy: Metro Police Department)

Facial reconstruction of “Vandy Doe” (Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If you have any information about the case, you’re urged to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).