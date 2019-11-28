Vandy completing first semester without the use of plastic bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some would call it an unprecedented move– a college campus, eliminating plastic, soda, and water bottles.

Vanderbilt University is proving it can be done, kicking plastic to the curb.

The school started its initiative this past fall semester, eliminating all single-use plastic water and soda bottles from dining facilities, markets, and vending machines.

Do the math– that adds up to saving 400,000 plastic bottles a year.

“This is a trend that everyone is looking forward to and it’s been coming for a long time,” said Keegan Campanelli, President of SPEAR​.

The school first went green with the elimination of plastic straws, bags, containers, and cups.

“Hearing that our university was going to make this huge transition was awesome but I was definitely nervous about what the student feedback would be,” Frances Burton, said, Student Body President at Vanderbilt University​​.

In an effort to keep students hydrated while eliminating plastic, the school is providing all undergrad students with a metal water bottle and have installed 170 hydration stations across campus.

Though the feedback has been great, David ter Kuile, the Executive Director of Business Services, says there’s more work to be done.

“We’re really trying to work with our vendors to find solutions for our sports drinks and juices and things of that nature which isn’t widely produced in sustainable packaging,” he said. ​​

In addition to eliminating plastic, Vanderbilt is working to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“I think sometimes it can feel easy to be removed from what’s going on in the world so something like this and different environmental initiatives that Vanderbilt has taken as a whole can really remind us of our place in the world and how we can be a part of that​,” Burton said.