NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jazz orchestra program at Vanderbilt University hasn’t even been around a decade, but it just received a national honor.

Known as the Blair Big Band, the local ensemble was hand-picked to perform at New York’s Lincoln Center. These students are one of only ten orchestras in the country heading to the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship in the new year.

“Getting to put all your hard work and your hours in the classroom and the practice room for an event like this is something really special,” said Kevin Shinskie, saxophone player.

“I don’t think that I did anything this high caliber, especially with jazz, so I’m really, really excited for it,” said Olivia Achcet, trumpet player.

“They are going to be the people who really carry it on as a living breathing art form,” said Ryan Middagh, director, jazz studies at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt’s jazz orchestra will compete against Florida State, Michigan State and Johns Hopkins to name a few.