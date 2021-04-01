Vanderbilt University Medical Center mourns employee who perished in weekend flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is remembering one of their own after this weekend’s flooding trapped her in a culvert on her property in Maury County.

Maria Melton was the Director of Service Learning and Measurement and is remembered by her colleagues as being authentic, energetic, joyful, bright and kind.

The hospital released a statement saying, “All of us at VUMC wish to offer our sympathy to Maria’s family and friends, and support to her many colleagues here who are experiencing this loss.”

Melton was dedicated to fostering diversity at VUMC and was an organizer of the Healthcare Alliance of Asian and Pacific Islanders Resource Group.

The HAAPI’s goal is to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage and help unify all cultures. Melton was also an adjunct professor at Trevecca Nazarene University.