Vanderbilt to require COVID-19 vaccines for ALL employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has announced it will require all of its employees to be full vaccinated for COVID-19 or exempted by September 30, 2021.

This follows a previous announcement from VUMC requiring its leaders to be fully vaccinated or exempted by September 15, 2021.

In a letter released by VUMC officials stated the move comes as the number of cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 increases rapidly among patients and staff.

VUMC said according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is more contagious than smallpox, influenza and Ebola.

