Vanderbilt officials announce ninth University chancellor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Vanderbilt officials announced that Daniel Diermeier will be the ninth chancellor of the University.

Diermeier is an internationally renowned scholar.

He will start his term as chancellor on July 1st, 2020.

He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Guggenheim fellow.

Diermeier is currently the provost at the University of Chicago, where he previously served as dean of the Harris School of Public Policy.

Diermeier made a point to recognize Vanderbilt’s commitment to its mission of research excellence and to educating the whole person at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

He says that drew him to the opportunity to join the university as chancellor.

The search process was led by the Chancellor Search Committee.

It included faculty and staff representatives for the first time.

It was comprised of leaders with strong connections to the university who have a broad mix of perspectives and experiences.

The committee considered a diverse group of candidates from a wide range of backgrounds.

As dean, Diermeier led the transformation of the Harris School into the third-ranked public policy school in the nation.

He launched a strategy that doubled student enrollment while increasing selectivity, a successful fundraising effort that included funds for the new $80 million, LEED Platinum-certified Keller Center, a 50 percent growth in faculty and the recruitment of diverse students, faculty and staff.

Diermeier was responsible for the University of Chicago’s faculty-led, multiyear diversity and inclusion initiative.

That enhanced student and faculty diversity and included recruiting and retaining a highly diverse academic leadership team.

During his tenure, he appointed six female deans and three female vice provosts.

Diermeier’s efforts to ensure access to college for students of all backgrounds and his sterling track record in building a diverse faculty and staff are vital strengths Vanderbilt officials say they are excited to see.