Vanderbilt report: Tennessee hospitalizations at highest rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee hospitalization rates are at their highest point, according to a new Vanderbilt COVID-19 modeling report.

The report stated that hospitalizations have gone up statewide since early June.

The state has seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in certain areas. Those include the Memphis Delta and Southeast Tennessee region that includes Chattanooga.

Vanderbilt officials said across the state, around 400 patients were hospitalized from June 7-13. That is a 30% increase from a week earlier.

The report stated that during the first week of June, an average of 570 people statewide tested positive each day. That is 50% higher than the average during the first week of May.

Vanderbilt said this increase in hospitalizations has been gradual but hasn’t put ‘undue stress’ on the overall healthcare system just yet.

