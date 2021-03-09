Vanderbilt guidelines place restrictions on student travel for remainder of semester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville enters Phase 1C of COVID vaccinations, Vanderbilt University is putting stricter restrictions on students for the remainder of the semester. Students can only leave for a special circumstance approved by the university 72 hours prior to the trip. That could include a medical or family matter like a wedding or loss of a loved one.

News 2 reached out to other universities across Middle Tennessee, including Austin Peay, Belmont, Tennessee Tech, and Lipscomb all said they are not considering anything similar at this time. Belmont is restricting any university sponsored travel. Lipscomb is requiring on campus students returning from Spring Break in April to show proof of a negative test.

Meanwhile, some in the Vanderbilt community think the school will have issues enforcing it. “I understand why they’re doing it but I think it’s a little unreasonable of them,” said Vandy sophomore, Vanessa Ajeh.

“It’s pretty restrictive, I know a lot of students aren’t taking that seriously and it is what it is, they’re making the rules,” said Vanderbilt sophomore Jack Smith.

However, some students fully support the decision.

“It’s tough, but I think it’s smart,” said Emma Geitner, a senior at Vanderbilt. “If it means we can finish the semester and graduation on campus, it’s totally worth it.”

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is needed to return to classes and other activities. News 2 asked the university about how they plan to enforce the new guidelines, as of this writing they have not responded.