Vanderbilt considering alcohol sales at football games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two weeks ago, the Southeastern Conference amended its rules to allow sports stadiums on college campuses to sell beer. Vanderbilt University tells News 2 they’re now looking into it.

The Vanderbilt Athletics Department said in a statement: “This is a significant development, and we are considering how Vanderbilt will approach this policy change. Our highest priority will be providing a safe and positive experience for everyone attending a home football game at Vanderbilt Stadium.”

The University of Tennessee also announced they applied for permits to sell beer at football and basketball games.

The athletic director at Vanderbilt said they will make a decision after consulting with university leaders and if they decide to move forward with it, they’ll see how they can safely implement the sales from Middle Tennessee University, where they’ve been selling beer at games for a year now, and have exciting plans for this upcoming season.

MTSU is planning a beer garden on the field. It will feature craft beer, grilled food, and games for guests as soon as gates open until 3rd quarter. It’s a partnership between Hop Springs, Steel Barrel, and their fermentation sciences program. Students will create news beers each game, themed to whoever they’re playing.

The athletic director tells News 2 they’ve worked hard on safely implementing beer sales and now they’re looking to improve the football fan experience.

“That’s the main thing is to make sure the people that are selling the beer are highly trained individuals, so if somebody has over-indulged at the tailgate, to make sure we deny the sales,” said Chris Massaro, “We also put a 2 beer limit purchase on each purchase and you can only visit the stand 3 times. Everybody in the stand that was drinking a beer had to wear a wristband to prove that they were over 21.”