NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and a local hospital is helping to get this message to Tennessee’s youngest residents.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there were 1,446 crashes involving distracted driving in Davidson County in 2021, similar to the 2020 amount which was 1,437. Those numbers are much lower than in 2019 when there were 2,212.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has a teen motor vehicle safety program called “Be in the Zone.” The program aims to increase awareness among teens about the dangers of texting and driving as crashes are the second leading cause of trauma admission to the hospital.

“For our younger kids, it’s always related to car seats and not being properly restrained in a car seat. But then as we start growing older in that 15 to 19 year age group, you’ll see that a lot of it is because of unsafe driving practices,” said Purnima Unni, MPH, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Program Manager at Children’s Hospital.

That’s why she said it’s important for them to be proactive in helping to prevent children from coming to the hospital with these injuries in the first place.

“I don’t think any child ever intends to get into a crash. And I’ve seen the kind of debilitating injuries that can come in with a 16-year-old, you know, you have a brain injury or spinal cord injuries,” said Unni. “Sometimes they don’t survive, you know. In spite of our best efforts, they don’t make it. And it’s a hard, hard conversation to have with parents. And it’s a hard thing for parents to see.”

This year, the program is partnering with 7 high schools across 10 counties covering more than 25,000 students. They compete in a yearlong competition to get the “no texting while driving” message out in their schools and community. The program started in 2012 and has since reached more than 251,000 teens across Tennessee.

“Prom season is coming up, you know, many schools have gone through it, many schools are going to have it now,” Unni reminds parents. “This is a great time to reinforce that message as a parent about putting their phones away, not texting and driving.”

Click here to learn more about the program.