MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heightened security being put in place at the construction site of a new Mt. Juliet fire station, after vandals struck over the weekend.

According to the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, someone has caused damage at the North District Fire Station which is under construction near Green Hill High School.

Investigators said trench drains were removed from their mounting brackets causing a large dollar amount of damage. The trench drains were recently set for pouring slab this week.

The fire department said Mt. Juliet Police are investigating, reviewing nearby cameras.

Meanwhile, the construction site will be closely watched around the clock.

They ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Mt. Juliet Police Department as soon as possible.