Thousands in fireworks stolen from Murfreesboro tent, raising funds for youth basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the season of fireworks tents, and a thief found a target in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro-based youth basketball program, Tennessee Shock, told News 2 that early Sunday morning, around $10,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from their fundraising tent.

The tent on Middle Tennessee Boulevard has been open since last Thursday and is raising money for the program’s travel expenses.

Brandon Tinnon, the owner of Tennessee Shock told News 2 that he is devastated and heartbroken.

“These people come out and they’re stealing from kids,” Tinnon continued. “Kids who have put their heart, their time, their effort, everything into just trying to provide an opportunity for themselves.”

“We feel like whoever stole, didn’t know the reason behind why we’re doing all this. because it’s for a good cause,” said player Ella Haney.

According to Tinnon, most of the items that were stolen were less than ten dollars but a huge quantity was taken.

A report has been filed with Murfreesboro Police, and Tinnon has hired a new security team.

They hope that the community will support them with only a day left until the Fourth of July.