PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Park View Skate Park in Cookeville is closed until further notice due to continuous vandalism.

Only the skate park is closed while the playground and picnic areas of Park View Park will remain open.

Cookeville’s Department of Leisure Services reported six separate acts of vandalism have taken place in the park’s bathrooms in the past month.

According to the city of Cookeville, the most recent destructive act occurred at the park on Scott Avenue Thursday night. Stall dividers were torn from bathroom walls, signage was removed from the park and a picnic table was broken.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Office Manager at Leisure Services Kristina Buttram, stall doors are a common target for vandalism in Cookeville’s city parks. The stalls are damaged so frequently, Leisure Services must purchase the replacement hardware in bulk, according to a release.

Leisure Services hopes to discourage future acts of vandalism by closing the park. The department plans to keep the park closed until the vandals are held accountable for their actions.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125 and the Department of Leisure Services at 931-520-4386.