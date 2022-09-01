RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active scene Thursday morning at a gas station off an exit of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
A white van crashed into the brick building of a Love’s truck stop on Buchanan Road.
The gas station has been shut down while crews work to clear the scene.
The photo sent by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office shows the van with a back window smashed out and other damage from the crash.
It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.