RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà vu after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.

Sixteen days ago, crews were dispatched to the Love’s truck stop off Interstate 24 on Epps Mill Road to respond to a white van that crashed into the building.

Second crash Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Second crash Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

First crash at Love’s truck stop in Rutherford Co. (Courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

During that incident, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was minorly injured and the store was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

On Saturday morning, sixteen days after the first crash, crews were dispatched to the same location to respond to a red van that crashed into the same spot where the first driver struck the building on September 8.

At this time, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says injuries have been reported. It remains unclear if the injuries were sustained by the driver or others who were at the scene during the crash.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office states that county codes are also responding to the crash to check for any possible structural damage to the building.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Traffic on Epps Mills Road is not affected.