HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bon Aqua couple is working to recover from a devastating fire that claimed their home of 15 years, as well as four pets inside, on Valentine’s Day.

Lisa and Joe Trotter told News 2 they received a call from a neighbor around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, letting them know about smoke coming from their property. By the time they arrived, fire crews were hard at work, but their home was a total loss.

The Trotters said they believe the fire started due to an electrical shortage in their dryer, which Joe had been working on the day before.

This fire hits the couple at an especially hard time, as Joe is battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

In addition, the Trotters are raising their grandchildren after losing their daughter in a motorcycle crash several years ago.

A family friend in McEwen has offered to give couple a mobile home that was set to be torn down, but now the Trotters need funds to help transport the home to their property. They also lost nearly all their belongings and furnishings, which will now need to be replaced.

If you would like to help the Trotters, you can make a donation through GoFundMe, Venmo @Lisa-Trotter-8, or their daughter’s CashApp at $kimyates81.