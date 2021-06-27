Vacation Bible School: Middle Tennessee VBS events in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, cases decreasing, and vaccines ramping up, summer activities for kids are back in full swing.
Middle Tennessee churches are excited about bringing back Vacation Bible School. For many churches, VBS was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at VBS events happening in July. Most are free to participate but do require registration ahead of time.
Fairview Church
- July 11-15
- Ages 3 years- 5th grade
- 1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
- (615) 444-0111
- Must register at this link
Maple Hill Church of Christ
- July 12-15
- Ages 2- 8th grade
- 102 Maple Hill Rd, Lebanon
- (615) 444-1544
- Must register at this link
Grace Point Church
- July 12-16
- Ages pre-K (potty-trained) – rising 6th grade
- 524 West Main Street, Gallatin
- (615) 957-7044
- Must register at this link
Light House Baptist Church
- July 12-16
- Ages 3 years- 6th grade (school year 2020-21)
- 3145 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
- (615) 895-1357
- Must register at this link
Christ Presbyterian Church
- July 13-16
- Ages 4-rising 4th grade
- 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville
- (615) 373-2311
- Must register at this link
Donelson Hights United Methodist Church
- July 14-17
- Ages 3- 5th grade
- 84 Fairway Drive, Nashville
- (615) 883-6103
- Must register at this link
Dickson Seventh-day Adventist Church
- July 18 Registration Party 11a.m.- 4p.m.
- July 19-23
- Ages 3-17
- 746 TN-46 South, Dickson
- (615) 446-4131
- Can pre-register at this link
Judson Baptist Church
- July 19-22
- Ages 5-rising 5th grade
- 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville
- (615) 833-6600
- Must register at this link
Christ the King Church
- July 19-23
- Ages 4-rising 5th grade
- 3001 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
- (615) 777-8908
- Must register at this link
The Church at Nolensville
- July 19-23
- Ages 5-5th grade
- 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
- (615) 324-6237
- Must register at this link
Abundant Life Outreach Center
- July 21-23
- For kids
- 119 Chapel Street, Clarksville
- (931) 648-8577
- Must register at this link
Calvary Chapel
- July 26-30
- For kids
- 1652 Sunset Road, Brentwood
- (901) 496-9513
- Must register at this link