Vacation Bible School: Middle Tennessee VBS events in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, cases decreasing, and vaccines ramping up, summer activities for kids are back in full swing.

Middle Tennessee churches are excited about bringing back Vacation Bible School. For many churches, VBS was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at VBS events happening in July. Most are free to participate but do require registration ahead of time.

Fairview Church

Maple Hill Church of Christ

Grace Point Church

Light House Baptist Church

  • July 12-16
  • Ages 3 years- 6th grade (school year 2020-21)
  • 3145 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
  • (615) 895-1357
  • Must register at this link

Christ Presbyterian Church

Donelson Hights United Methodist Church

Dickson Seventh-day Adventist Church

Judson Baptist Church

Christ the King Church

The Church at Nolensville

Abundant Life Outreach Center

Calvary Chapel

