Vacation Bible School: Middle Tennessee VBS events in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, cases decreasing, and vaccines ramping up, summer activities for kids are back in full swing.

Middle Tennessee churches are excited about bringing back Vacation Bible School. For many churches, VBS was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at VBS events happening in July. Most are free to participate but do require registration ahead of time.

Fairview Church

July 11-15

Ages 3 years- 5th grade

1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon

(615) 444-0111

Must register at this link

Maple Hill Church of Christ

July 12-15

Ages 2- 8th grade

102 Maple Hill Rd, Lebanon

(615) 444-1544

Must register at this link

Grace Point Church

July 12-16

Ages pre-K (potty-trained) – rising 6th grade

524 West Main Street, Gallatin

(615) 957-7044

Must register at this link

Light House Baptist Church

July 12-16

Ages 3 years- 6th grade (school year 2020-21)

3145 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

(615) 895-1357

Must register at this link

Christ Presbyterian Church

July 13-16

Ages 4-rising 4th grade

2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville

(615) 373-2311

Must register at this link

Donelson Hights United Methodist Church

July 14-17

Ages 3- 5th grade

84 Fairway Drive, Nashville

(615) 883-6103

Must register at this link

Dickson Seventh-day Adventist Church

July 18 Registration Party 11a.m.- 4p.m.

July 19-23

Ages 3-17

746 TN-46 South, Dickson

(615) 446-4131

Can pre-register at this link

Judson Baptist Church

July 19-22

Ages 5-rising 5th grade

4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville

(615) 833-6600

Must register at this link

Christ the King Church

July 19-23

Ages 4-rising 5th grade

3001 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

(615) 777-8908

Must register at this link

The Church at Nolensville

July 19-23

Ages 5-5th grade

7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

(615) 324-6237

Must register at this link

Abundant Life Outreach Center

July 21-23

For kids

119 Chapel Street, Clarksville

(931) 648-8577

Must register at this link

Calvary Chapel