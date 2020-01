DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a vacant home in Dickson County late Monday night.

Dickson County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Old Yellow Creek Road for a reported structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said the vacant home was engulfed in flames.

The fire department determined the structure was a “total loss.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.