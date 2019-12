LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– A vacant home is being called a total loss after a fire.

The captain tells News 2 that at least east four different crews responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Waterloo Road in Lawrence County.



The Gandy Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain says the departments were able to get the fire under control.



They have not said what caused the fire yet.

The photo is from the Tennessee River Valley News.