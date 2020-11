NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a house in East Nashville collapsed following a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began just before 5 a.m. at a home on Petway Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene told News 2 the home was unoccupied and collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews with @NashvilleFD working to put out a house fire on Petway Avenue in East Nashville. @elizabethlanetv is LIVE on the scene. https://t.co/JyIDfvYPq6 #GMN pic.twitter.com/GHTRqvMvx6 — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) November 24, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze.