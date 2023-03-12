STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A national nonprofit organization has announced that it will launch an independent investigation at a middle school in Stewart County due to alleged ongoing bullying incidents.

On Thursday, The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit formed in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting, announced that the investigation comes after the recent suicide of a seventh grader at Stewart County Middle School.

Authorities say the death of the seventh grader, identified as 13-year-old Samuel Manning, sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Director of Schools Mike Craig called Manning’s death “a worst nightmare,” adding that the school community was grieving.

According to the nonprofit, parents and students claim bullying and violence has increased at the middle school.

Following the announcement, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, opened a 24-hour antibullying and crisis intervention line that is available for students at 888-685-8464. The foundation says students can use line to report incidents of bullying, talk about recent events and speak to professional support team members if needed.

The foundation noted that it has begun independent interviews with community members amid the ongoing investigation.

For more Information about the investigation, call 888-685-8464.