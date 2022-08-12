HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday marks World Elephant Day and the United States Postal Service decided to celebrate by giving the majestic creatures their own stamp.

“We love elephants because of their physical characteristics, social intelligence, capacity for empathy, self-awareness, teamwork and because they share so many of our own best qualities,” said Jeffery Adams, USPS corporate communications vice president, who served as the dedicating official. “What a pleasure it is to honor these magnificent creatures on World Elephant Day with a beautiful Forever stamp.”

The forever stamp features a digital illustration of an elephant and its young calf, showing the animals’ affectionate nature. Two stylized plants and an orange sun add color to the stamp. In the upper left-hand corner, the world “Forever” is written in black while the letters “USA” in gray.

The booklet cover features a detail of an adult elephant with a green plant and orange sun to the left. The title “Elephants” in written in a black serif font.

The United States Postal Service and The Elephant Sanctuary are unveiling the newest stamp, that will help with conservation of elephants! .@WKRN #Elephants pic.twitter.com/pppPpZr5oB — Kenley Hargett (@kenleyontv) August 12, 2022

The stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in booklets of 20. News of the new stamps are being shared with the hashtag #ElephantsStamps.