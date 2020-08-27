US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District monitoring storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has been monitoring the impacts the remnants of Hurricane Laura could have on the area.

“Once we start to see some tropical activity it piques our interest. There’s always a chance for that moist gulf air to come up and impact us,” said US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Hydrolic Engineer Robert Dillingham. “I’m really not anticipating any major impacts to the area, especially not on the main stem, the regulated portion, of the Cumberland River.”

He said they are taking precautions along the river ahead of the incoming rain.

“On the main stem of the Cumberland the reservoirs are Corell Hull, Old Hickory and Cheatham, and they have a couple feet of an operating ban there so we’ll have them near the lower end of their range ahead of this weekend, ahead of the event just to kind of provide little bit of extra storage,” Dillingham said.

He added that property owners living near unregulated bodies of water should also keep a close eye on the forecast.

“The local streams and creeks and drainage ditches, the urbanization can cause problems with that just due to the impervious area, stormflow sewers brings clogged or backed up,” said Dillingham. “If you typically see several inches of rain impact your property then there’s a pretty good chance it could happen this weekend.”