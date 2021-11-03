UPS to host 3-day hiring blitz in Nashville ahead of holidays

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPS hopes to hire 1,500 seasonal employees in the Nashville area ahead of the busy holiday delivery season.

The company’s annual UPS Brown Friday hiring event takes place Thursday, November 4, through Saturday, November 6.

UPS said it aims to hire 60,000 seasonal workers across the country this weekend to support the shopping rush.

About one-third of those hired for seasonal jobs have been hired for a permanent position in the last three years, according to UPS.

The in-person hiring event in Nashville is happening at the Whites Creek Hub located at 3205 Whites Creek Pk.

Doors open from 9 am to 4 pm on Thursday, Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

If you’re unable to attend in person but are interested in applying click on this link for more information.