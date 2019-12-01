Update on snow chances for east Middle Tennessee tonight-Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern sections of Middle Tennessee, roughly from around Center Hill Lake eastward and up on the Cumberland Plateau, as well as eastern Kentucky.

A mix of rain and snow should move into those areas tonight, and as colder air filters in, it should change to snow showers between midnight and sunrise. It will likely taper off during the mid-morning hours in most areas, but could persist through the afternoon on the higher elevations of the Plateau.

On the Plateau itself, 1-2″ could accumulate. Just to the west off of the Plateau, 1/2″ could fall, with flurries possible from Nashville north and eastward.

With temperatures falling to at or below freezing, some slick spots could occur on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses in our eastern counties.