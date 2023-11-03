COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just south of Nashville, the small city of Columbia always has a lot going on, with annual festivals, several greenspaces and a vibrant arts district.

However, beyond the hustle and bustle of the growing city, some families are still stuck in time as they wait for answers in the deaths of their loved ones. According to the Columbia Police Department, investigators are working to seek justice for families in multiple cold cases.

Most cases date back almost two decades, with investigators work paying off with multiple indictments in a 2009 homicide only a few years ago. As with other crimes, the police department relies on local residents and tipsters to help solve these cases as leads run dry.

According to police, any type of information, no matter how small, could lead to a break in these cases. Below is a list of some of the unsolved homicides investigators are following and any known details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

Terrance Dewayne Smith

Terrance Dewayne Smith (Courtesy: CPD)

Terrance Dewayne Smith, 32, died on June 8, 2008, after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home at 411 East 9th Street with a stab wound.

Although Smith was initially unresponsive when first responders got to the home, he later came to long enough to tell EMS technicians he had been stabbed in front of a nearby bar on East 8th Street, according to reports by the Columbia Daily Herald.

Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but police later received word that he died in surgery. Investigators said no blood was ever found near the bar, despite a medical examiner determining that there should have been a lot of blood where the injury occurred.

Jeremy Deshawn Caldwell

Jeremy Deshawn Caldwell (Courtesy: CPD)

Jeremy Deshawn Caldwell was only 15 years old when he was shot and killed on Nov. 19, 2007, in front of 605 East 8th Street. Witnesses said Caldwell was hanging out with a group of friends when a shot came from nearby bushes and struck him in the leg, severing an artery.

According to his obituary, Caldwell was a freshman at Spring Hill High School at the time and involved with the New Harvest Family Church. He left behind several brothers, sisters, and a host of other family members. The search for his killer remains ongoing.

Charles Crafton

Charles Crafton (Courtesy: CPD)

When police found 24-year-old Charles Crafton in the middle of Woodland Street, near East 9th, on Monday, April 3, 2006, they said he was incoherent and unable to answer their questions.

Crafton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from blunt force trauma. Investigators suspect someone may have pushed Crafton out of a car, but to this day, the case remains cold.

Andrew Brandon Dale

Andrew Brandon Dale (Courtesy: CPD)

Police found 45-year-old Andrew Brandon Dale dead at a house on Hannaway Road on Sept. 13, 2005. Investigators said Dale had been shot once before he died. Most of the circumstances around the shooting are still unclear as bystanders denied having seen or heard anything.

