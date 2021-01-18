‘Unruly passenger’ forces Miami-bound flight to land in Nashville

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A flight from Chicago to Miami was diverted to Nashville International Airport Monday morning because of an “unruly passenger,” according to an airport spokesperson.

Kym Gerlock, the Director of Communications at Nashville International Airport said the American Airlines flight landed in Nashville, where the passenger was removed from the plane.

The flight then continued to Miami, Gerlock explained.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for American Airlines said flight 1452 originated at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was en route to Miami International Airport, when it diverted to Nashville “due to a disruptive passenger.”

The airline spokesperson did not provide specifics about the disruption, but said law enforcement at Nashville International Airport met the aircraft when it landed and the passenger exited the plane, allowing the flight to continue to Miami.

No additional information was immediately released.