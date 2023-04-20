NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest report revealed new details about a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Rivergate area of Davidson County Wednesday. Police charged 25-year-old Madison Ray with vehicular homicide after the crash.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police the driver of a red Honda Accord was not in the turn lane on Gallatin Pike at Conference Drive when it passed the stopped vehicles in the turn lane and conducted a left turn in front of them with oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes. Investigators learned the traffic signal was solid green for north and southbound traffic for Gallatin Pike.

Police said Ray failed the yield the right-of-way to motorcyclist Elijah Whittington when he struck her vehicle. Whittington suffered severe injuries and died.

Madison Ray (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, witnesses told them Ray and her passenger exited the vehicle, taking a small child with them as well. According to the arrest report, a witness followed Ray to a nearby Target and was able to direct police to her whereabouts. The passenger remained near the scene of the crash and spoke with police.

Officers learned a two-year-old child was unrestrained in the back seat of the car when the crash happened. The passenger took the child to a nearby Taco Bell.

Investigators talked with Ray after she was handcuffed in a patrol car. She told police she was trying to get to Cookout to get food when the crash happened. Ray said she fled the scene because she was unlicensed and was on bond.

Ray was booked on eight total charges including vehicular homicide, felony child endangerment, and felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death.