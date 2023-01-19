CLIFTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an “unknown substance” Thursday morning.

CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin told News 2 at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, several staff members at the South Central Correctional Center were exposed to an unknown substance that came into the mail room. A medical emergency was called, prompting EMS to respond and transport all staff members exposed to the substance to nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The facility immediately notified local law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Correction. Gustin said facility staff and leadership are working closely with law enforcement and emergency response officials to investigate the incident.

We care deeply about the well-being of our dedicated staff who work hard every day to keep our facilities and the public safe, and we’ll continue to support the recovery of those impacted any way we can,” Gustin said in a statement. “CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband in our facilities, which is unfortunately a nationwide challenge that requires close and constant collaboration to prevent. We work as one team with local, state, and federal law enforcement on investigative and intervention efforts to remove, detect, and prevent the introduction of contraband at any of our facilities.