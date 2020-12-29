United Way activates fund to help people impacted by Nashville bombing

Windows are blown out in a building near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United Way of Greater Nashville has activated its Restore the Dream Fund to accept charitable donations from the community to help people impacted by the downtown Nashville bombing, Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday.

Cooper said his office approached United Way and asked to utilize its disaster relief fund to accept and administer donations to support the community. The money will be used to provide assistance to residents whose homes were destroyed, as well as employees who are out of work due to the explosion closing businesses and restaurants, according to the mayor.

“This explosion is yet another devastating incident in an already incredibly tough year for our community,” Brian Hassett, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Nashville said in a statement. “People have lost their homes, employees are out of work and we want to be there—to help support them however we can.”

To contribute to the Restore the Dream Fund, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org or text “RESTORE 20” to 41444.

The mayor said funds received will go to local non-profits in the Financial Assistance Network and those agencies will then work with affected individuals to assess need and provide direct assistance.

People who have been affected by the explosion and need immediate assistance can call United Way’s 24-hour resource and referral line at 211 or visit 211.org for help.