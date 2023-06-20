SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville family is dealing with the unimaginable: planning a burial for their 2-year-old child.

Kahlani Terk and her twin brother Kaizen were in the hands of a caregiver Friday when Tullahoma police said they were called because the toddler not breathing. A police report said both toddlers appeared to have sustained serious bodily injuries at the hands of 21-year-old Elic Smith, who is now facing murder charges in the little girl’s death. He’s also charged with abusing her brother.

The children’s mother Lindsey Terk said Elic is the caregiver’s husband who had been watching her twins off an on over the last several months.

“My family is just devastated,” Lindsey cried.

The heartbroken mother described the call she received from the sitter Friday around 11 a.m.

“She was so calm and just said my daughter started foaming out the mouth and had no pulse,” Lindsey recalled.

The panicked mother raced to the hospital to find that her little girl didn’t survive and her little boy visibly injured.

“He was pretty beat up, you know. Swollen face, he had trauma to his brain I guess because he had a hemorrhage I think in his eye,” Lindsey explained.

Kaizen is now home recovering, but his other half will forever be missing.

“They never spent a day a part. They went to bed in the same room, did everything together. He’s traumatized. I guess there’s nothing like having a twin, you know. I guess he just feels her gone,” Lindsey cried, saying her family will never be the same.

The family’s trust is broken with the innocence of a toddler shattered and details that are too difficult to wrap their mind around.

“It’s unimaginable,” Kahlani’s grandmother Jonni Terk said while shaking her head.

The family is clearly heartbroken and angry, but also numb.

“Words can’t even explain, like I’m to the point where I’m so sad I’m angry,” said Lindsey.

On Tuesday, the family flipped through photos filled with first time memories, trying to wash away the anger by reflecting on the special times over the last two years.

“She’s the happiest chunky baby. She was just always so happy and laughing,” cried Lindsey.

Those baby giggles and smiles were ripped from this family searching for the strength to persevere.

“It changes your life and being first time grandparents. She was just the sweetest little thing, just the sweetest little thing,” Kahlani’s grandfather Brian recalled.

Kahlani’s funeral is planned for Friday at Doak-Howell Funeral Home in Shelbyville and they are asking for everyone to where pink or white in her memory.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help during this difficult time.