Unemployment numbers decrease, yet families still struggle financially during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. August showed a jobless rate of 8.5%, down more than a point from July.

While the numbers look promising, people like Nicole Blocker say it’s been a continuous struggle.

“I couldn’t even buy my children birthday gifts,” said Blocker, while holding back tears.

Blocker is a school-based therapist. She said her pay was cut by 12% and her hours were shortened due to the uncertainty of how education would move forward. Blocker said her husband lost his job and the two were forced to move to Clarksville from Jackson, Tennessee, for a more affordable lifestyle.

“I have had to call a lot of my collectors and ask for a deferment,” Blocker explained. “It feels really, really bad that I have to ask to put my bills off for another month.”

On June 21, Blocker filed for unemployment. She waited three months until she was finally denied benefits.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development shared this statement with News 2:

“Every claim will process at a different rate. Due to the unprecedented spike in unemployment this year, claims that require a decision take longer to process than a claim that does not have extenuating circumstances.” — Chris Cannon, Communications Division for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development

In Blocker’s case, the department said it denied her request because she “voluntarily quit.”

“To me, this is not voluntarily quitting,” Blocker explained. “This is quitting under extreme circumstances. I have no choice. I would have never left my position had it been for the pandemic.”

State statistics show that 10,071 other people were denied unemployment for the same reason. In all, more than 34,000 workers have been out of work, yet denied benefits.

Blocker says she has appealed the decision and is awaiting a response.

