MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover sting in Wilson County revealed there are some big vape issues.

By law, customers must be 21 to legally purchase vape materials.

Tuesday, investigators from Mt. Juliet police, Lebanon police, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office sent a person under the age of 21 into 18 vape stores.

Seven times, the store clerks carded the underage buyer and refused to sell the vapes, but store clerks illegally sold to the underage patron 11 times — a 61% failure rate.

The Vape Place at 617 S. Cumberland Street is one of the seven vape stores that complied.

Placards and warning signs mandating patrons be 21 years old are prominently displayed.

Chase Holmes is an employee at the store. He told News 2, his store will card anyone who they are not familiar with to make sure they don’t run afoul of the law.

“You can get in trouble for it, lose the business,” Holmes said.

News 2 went to two stores on North Cumberland Street, both of whom investigators say sold to a patron under the age of 21.

In both stores, the owners asked News 2 get off the premises.

Captain Scott Moore of the WCSO said efforts like vape stings are important since so many students are using vapes in Wilson County Schools.

“It actually started a few years ago and it continues to increase with vape use among our teens,” Captain Moore said. “It’s a quick high. It immediately goes into your lungs and bloodstream.”

According to sheriff’s department data, SROs seized 244 vapes in the 2019-2020 school year. They confiscated 248 vapes in the 2020-2021 school year. Through January of this year, officers have seized 214 vapes.

“We see it every single day,” Captain Moore added.

On Wednesday, SROs seized contraband in a car parked at Mt. Juliet High School. Captain Moore said a weapon was confiscated, and it all began from a vape investigation.

“Which led to a search of a car, which led to a small handgun to 2 knives, a ski mask and $600 in cash,” Captain Moore said.

The 11 clerks who sold illegally were all cited, and they will have to show up in court and possibly face a fine.