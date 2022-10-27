NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions of Americans who are curious about their family history turn to online sources to help them solve the mystery of their past. But, there are free resources for folks to use.

And, if you’re someone who has always wanted to uncover your family’s history in Tennessee, then there’s a place in Nashville that has resources you will need.

Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) not only works to preserve the history of our state, but also the history of each county, city, and maybe even your home.

“We’ve got a massive book collection of county histories, family histories that people have generated and written about their own ancestors and donated here,” said TSLA Librarian Trent Hanner. “We’ve got vertical files that have clippings, and Bible records, all sorts of things that can contribute to telling family stories.”

October is National Family History Month, and this Saturday TSLA will host a presentation on how to research your family’s history.

“Our theme this year is ‘Welcome Home: Unlocking History Through the Places We Live.’ So, this is going to be sort of a how to do house history,” said Hanner.

Hanner will be leading a presentation at 9:30 Saturday morning for visitors to learn more about how to research places they live and work.

“This talk will help people sort of unearth all those mysteries, maybe help people decipher family legends and learn how true they are or untrue in some cases,” said Hanner.

Hanner said the inspiration behind the theme came from an increase in people asking for information about older homes they moved into in the Nashville area. “Other people will say, ‘I want to know where my people lived in Tennessee. How did they live their lives and in the built environment.'”

If this is your first time digging into the past, Hanner had this advice, “Start with yourself and work your way backwards, because you don’t want to overlook anything. Talk to those people who are still alive, maybe some older people in your family who have those stories who maybe just never shared them because no one asked.”

He said to bring all that research with you to TSLA to get a head start on your exploration.

Whether it’s your first time researching your family, or you’re well into the process, Hanner said TSLA can help you discover more information about your home, places of work, community and family.

There will be limited seating to the presentation, so a reservation is required. Sign-up at this link.

However, TSLA will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday for anyone who wants to research their family history. It’s free and open to the public.

Hanner said experts will be on hand to assist you in your genealogical journey.

TSLA is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219.