GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is faced with drug charges after police said they found her unconscious in a vehicle in Goodlettsville Monday morning.

According to a warrant, around 7:47 a.m. officers were called to America’s Best Value located at 622 Rivergate Parkway. Police said they found Cesalee Hood, 33, unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers said Hood woke up minutes after they arrived and gave police permission to search the car. Inside the vehicle, officials said they found 2.76 grams of cocaine, 16.98 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, baggies, and a digital scale.

The warrant said Hood told officers that she had not slept or eaten in two days and used a syringe and mixed heroin and cocaine the night prior. She was then taken into custody.