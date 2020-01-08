Unclaimed Vietnam vet’s extended family touched by burial service

A military veteran was laid to rest on Wednesday surrounded by mostly strangers, but two extended family members say it was touching to know he was not alone.

Seventy-nine-year-old Gail Hensley was a navy Vietnam veteran, serving at the age of 17. Hensley’s niece by marriage, Peggy Harris, traveled from Kentucky for the burial service at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

“I know he would be proud of this service that was here today with the fellow people, the veterans that were here to support him, he would have been very happy,” Harris said.

Hensley, an unclaimed veteran, served for five years in the late 1950s as an electricians mate petty third class.

“I really don’t know that much about, I was very young when he was in the military. But he did serve and I know he was proud of his service,” Harris said.

And it was his service that was recognized on Wednesday by other local veterans.

“It gives you a sign of peace to know that there is other people that care that you did serve and your life did matter,” Harris said.

Harris said Hensley was a lively man that she enjoyed visiting over the years.

“Gail was a fun-loving person, always joking, always fun to be around. He was an outdoorsman, he loved to hunt,” Harris said.

And she was glad she could be there to say goodbye, letting him know he was cared for during his life.

“Cause I did not want him to be put in the ground without some family being there because he was very loved. Very much loved. We just didn’t see him that much,” Harris said.